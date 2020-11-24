58: John Longworth: My role in Brexit

In this week's podcast David Scullion talks to British businessman and longtime Brexit campaigner John Longworth about his role in achieving a vote to leave the EU and why he dramatically broke away from his longtime ally Nigel Farage. During the 2019 General Election campaign he publically called on the Brexit Party leader to stand down candidates in Conservative seats and asked people to vote Tory at the General Election instead of his own party, leading to a rift with the former UKIP leader that hasn't been healed.

