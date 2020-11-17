OUTPOST

The Critic Show
57: Feminists must reject left and right
57: Feminists must reject left and right

Nov 17, 2020

In the latest issue of The Critic Magazine, Julie Bindel reveals how abused women are being let down by domestic violence perpetrator programmes, while Louise Perry shows how the political labels of ‘left’ and ‘right’ are irrelevant for feminists.

In this podcast, David Scullion talks to both Louise and Julie about their articles, and the future of feminism in the West. 

