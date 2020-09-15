46: China's Long March

As Beijing has become more bellicose since the Coronavirus pandemic and British attitudes have hardened, how should Britain react?

In a recent paper, Dr Radomir Tylecote the Director of the Good Governance Project and Research Director of the Free Speech Union, argues that Britain is still being naive in its dealings with China and suggests ways to be more resilient to China's "Long March through the (global) Institutions".

The Critic's Deputy Political Editor David Scullion met Dr. Tylecote earlier this week to get his thoughts.

