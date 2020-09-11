45: Fair Cop?

In this week's podcast, The Critic's Deputy Political Editor, David Scullion, spoke to Harry Miller, an ex-police officer who last year was visited at work by police officers who wanted to "check his thinking" on trans issues after they read some of his tweets.

Last year the High Court found that the police probe was unlawful, but in a new report into the politicised nature of policing, Fair Cop, the organisation Miller founded, says the police are still routinely enforcing things that are not actually the law but are just on Stonewall's wishlist.

