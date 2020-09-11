OUTPOST

The Critic Show
44: Frustrate their knavish tricks?
44: Frustrate their knavish tricks?

Sep 11, 2020

From fake news and propaganda to covert funding, bribery and everyday espionage, allegations of foreign interference in British politics and society is as old as the belief that Britain equally seeks to interfere in the internal affairs of its overseas competitors.

In this podcast, The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, talks to Professor Jeremy Black, author of A History of Diplomacy, about the forms that foreign interference have taken and asks whether it is any worse now than in the past.

--

