43: Is there a way back for Scottish Labour?

When Richard Leonard became leader of the Scottish Labour Party in 2017, he inherited Scotland's third largest party. It still is. And with opinion polls suggesting that popular support for the once dominant power in Scotland is now down to around 15 to 17 percent, the prospects for Labour in the Scottish Parliament election in May next year look dire.

In this podcast, The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, talks to John McTernan, the political strategist and former political secretary to Tony Blair, whether anything or anyone can save Scottish Labour?

--

Right now we’re offering 3 months for just £5. Go to thecritic.imbmsubscriptions.com/ for details.

—

Photo: by Robert Perry/Getty Images

Music: “Modern Jazz Samba” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.