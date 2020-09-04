42: What made eighteenth century Britain such an innovative society?

From consumerism and urban growth to becoming the first industrialising nation and permitting a level of free speech and press that would be envied elsewhere in Europe, Hanoverian Britain set trends that others would later follow. Why so?

In this podcast, The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart talks about what made Georgian Britain a trendsetter with Professor Jeremy Black, whose books on the eighteenth century include Walpole in Power, George II: puppet of the politicians?, Pitt the Elder and George III: Madness and Majesty.

