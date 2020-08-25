OUTPOST

The Critic Show
40: Is this Covid's Second Wave?
Aug 25, 2020

In this podcast,The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, talks to the investor and statistician, Alistair Haimes, about whether the data really stacks-up for a resurgence of Covid-19

