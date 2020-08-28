39: How Europe slowly came to terms with the Holocaust

In the twenty years after the end of the Second World War, the Holocaust was recalled as part of the horror of Hitler's Reich but in the popular commemoration rarely singled out as the single greatest manifestation of its moral depravity.

How and when did this begin to change and with what shifting emphasis do different countries remember the crime?

In this podcast, Professor Jeremy Black, author of The Holocaust: History and Memory, talks to The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, about how eastern as well as western Europe has slowly come to terms with the murder of six million Jews.

--

Right now we’re offering 3 months for just £5. Go to thecritic.imbmsubscriptions.com/ for details.

—

Music: “Modern Jazz Samba” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.