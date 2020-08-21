38: The Portuguese at home and overseas

A country on the Atlantic coast of Europe that looks outwards and establishes a global empire stretching from the Americas to Africa and Asia - Portugal has much in common with its oldest ally, Britain.

In this podcast, Professor Jeremy Black, author of A Brief History of Portugal talks to The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, about how the country managed its place in the world.

