38: Is Scotland's Hate Crime Bill so bad?
38: Is Scotland's Hate Crime Bill so bad?

Aug 13, 2020

The Scottish Government is planning to criminalise the 'stirring up of hatred', a proposal which has been criticised by police officers, lawyers, the Roman Catholic Church and now Blackadder Actor Rowan Atkinson. 

But what are the proposals and why are they so controversial? In this podcast David Scullion, The Critic's Deputy Political Editor discusses the new legislation with long-time political campaigner Brian Monteith and Jamie Gillies of the Free to Disagree Campaign.

