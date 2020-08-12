OUTPOST

OUTPOST

OUTPOST
The Critic Show
37: Biden's VP pick: safe choice or wise move?
0:00
-19:57

37: Biden's VP pick: safe choice or wise move?

Outpost's avatar
Outpost
Aug 12, 2020

The wait is over: Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris as his running mate.

It has been described as the safe choice, but is it the wise choice?

Do vice-presidential running choices even make much difference to who Americans want to elect to the White House?

In this podcast, The Critic's Political Editor, Graham Stewart, talks to The Critic’s US Editor, Oliver Wiseman, about what Kamala Harris has to bring to the U.S. presidential elections.

--

Right now we're offering 3 months for just £5. Go to thecritic.imbmsubscriptions.com/ for details.

--

Image: Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Music: "Modern Jazz Samba" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture