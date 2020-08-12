37: Biden's VP pick: safe choice or wise move?

The wait is over: Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden has chosen Kamala Harris as his running mate.

It has been described as the safe choice, but is it the wise choice?

Do vice-presidential running choices even make much difference to who Americans want to elect to the White House?

In this podcast, The Critic's Political Editor, Graham Stewart, talks to The Critic’s US Editor, Oliver Wiseman, about what Kamala Harris has to bring to the U.S. presidential elections.

