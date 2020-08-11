OUTPOST

The Critic Show
36: Are the government's Covid-19 restrictions legal?
36: Are the government's Covid-19 restrictions legal?

Aug 11, 2020

What is the Dolan case and should the government be worried?

To combat the spread of Covid-19, the British government has restricted personal, social and economic behaviour on a scale unheard of in peacetime conditions. But has the basis upon which it has done so been legal?

To discuss the entrepreneur Simon Dolan's legal challenge to the government's actions, John Joliffe, a barrister specialising in government and public law, talks in this podcast to The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, about what is at stake and the chances of Dolan's challenge succeeding.

