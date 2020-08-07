OUTPOST

The Critic Show
35: How united is Italy?
35: How united is Italy?

Aug 07, 2020

Why did it take 1,400 years after the end of the Roman Empire for Italy to unite as one country? And how strong is Italian national unity now?

In this podcast, Professor Jeremy Black, author of A Brief History of Italy, talks to The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, about Italian identity, regionalism and state-building.

Image: (Photo by Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)

Music: "Modern Jazz Samba" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

