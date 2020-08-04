OUTPOST

The Critic Show
34: Trans activists and the Labour Party
34: Trans activists and the Labour Party

Aug 04, 2020

Where does the Labour Party stand on trans rights? Is fear of being branded "transphobic" now putting the party of Barbara Castle and Jennie Lee at odds with mainstream feminism?

In this podcast, the feminist campaigner, writer, and former Labour party member, Jo Bartosch, talks to The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, about how the gender battle is shaking-up British party politics.

