33: Does the Mediterranean have a common culture?

Does the Mediterranean have a common culture that transcends its national, political and religious differences and did its modern tourist industry develop naturally or as part of government planning and incentives?

In this podcast, Professor Jeremy Black, author of ‘A Brief History of the Mediterranean’, talks to The Critic’s political editor, Graham Stewart, about the trading, colonial and strategic forces that have shaped Mediterranean history in war and peace.

Image: Mediterranean Sea, 1595. (Photo by: Picturenow/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

