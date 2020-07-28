32: Will the summer recess really be a break?

As Parliament heads into recess, politics isn't stopping.
Graham Stewart and David Scullion discuss what we can expect in the coming weeks: from Brexit talks and the renewal of Coronavirus legislation, to the Lib Dem leadership election and who's likely to be fired in a coming reshuffle.
--
Image: (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
Music: "Modern Jazz Samba" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
