32: Will the summer recess really be a break?

As Parliament heads into recess, politics isn't stopping.

Graham Stewart and David Scullion discuss what we can expect in the coming weeks: from Brexit talks and the renewal of Coronavirus legislation, to the Lib Dem leadership election and who's likely to be fired in a coming reshuffle.

