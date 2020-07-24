31: Still fit to print?

In 1950, over 20 million newspapers were bought every weekday in Britain, equivalent to one-and-a-half newspapers for every household per day. By 2010, they were buying 10 million a day, or 0.4 newspapers per household. Now it's closer to five million. or 0.2 per household.

In this podcast, Professor Jeremy Black, author of The English Press: A History, talks to The Critic's political editor and official historian of The Times newspaper, Graham Stewart. about what drove the growth of Britain's newspaper industry and whether it is destined to die or can better harness modern alternative media to thrive in different forms.

--

--

Image: 3alexd/Getty

Music: "Modern Jazz Samba" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

