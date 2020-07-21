30: What it's like to be cancelled

As social and political movements, such as Black Lives Matter, continue to gain traction nationwide, cancel culture is becoming an increasingly worrying trend. People who privately question or disagree with parts of such organisations are being publicly vilified with their jobs on the line.

In this podcast, David Scullion talks to physicist Mike Mcculloch, ex-charity boss Nick Buckley and Free Speech Union founder Toby Young, on what it’s like to be cancelled and how we can move forward.

Music: "Modern Jazz Samba" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

