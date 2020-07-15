OUTPOST

The Critic Show
28: Is it really game over for Huawei?
28: Is it really game over for Huawei?

Jul 15, 2020

How did Huawei destroy its western competitors to achieve such dominance? And does the government’s decision to phase Huawei out of the UK’s 5G network go far enough to address security fears? In this podcast, former leader of the Conservative Party, Iain Duncan Smith MP, talks to The Critic’s political editor, Graham Stewart, about the issues that remain to be settled concerning Huawei’s presence in the UK as well as the role Britain should play in building an international alliance to compete with China - from telecoms technology to keeping the peace in the South China Sea.

Discussion about this episode

