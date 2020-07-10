OUTPOST

OUTPOST

OUTPOST
The Critic Show
27: The Grand Tour - what the British got up to abroad
0:00
-29:12

27: The Grand Tour - what the British got up to abroad

Outpost's avatar
Outpost
Jul 10, 2020

Much of Europe is now open again for British summer holiday-makers. But how different are the aims and experience of leisure travellers to Europe now compared to the 18th century?

The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, talks to Professor Jeremy Black, author of The British Abroad, Italy and the Grand Tour, France and the Grand Tour and most recently, A Short History of the Mediterranean about what British travellers used to get up to abroad.

--

Right now we're offering 3 months for just £5. Go to thecritic.imbmsubscriptions.com/ for details.

--

Image: A View on the Grand Canal Venice', Canaletto, circa 1740, held by the National Gallery, London.(Photo by Print Collector/Getty Images)

Music: "Modern Jazz Samba" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture