27: The Grand Tour - what the British got up to abroad

Much of Europe is now open again for British summer holiday-makers. But how different are the aims and experience of leisure travellers to Europe now compared to the 18th century?

The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, talks to Professor Jeremy Black, author of The British Abroad, Italy and the Grand Tour, France and the Grand Tour and most recently, A Short History of the Mediterranean about what British travellers used to get up to abroad.

Image: A View on the Grand Canal Venice', Canaletto, circa 1740, held by the National Gallery, London.(Photo by Print Collector/Getty Images)

