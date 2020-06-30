25: What did Roger Scruton and Christopher Hitchens have in common?

What did the radical essayist and polemical journalist, Christopher Hitchens, and the conservative philosopher, Sir Roger Scruton, have in common?

In this podcast, Douglas Murray, the commentator and author of The Strange Death of Europe and, most recently, The Madness of Crowds: Gender, Race and Identity, talks to the political editor of The Critic, Graham Stewart, about the personal debt he owes to the two men he considers his literary mentors and the wider contribution that they made to debate and critical thinking on both sides of the Atlantic.

Image: Douglas Murray(Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

