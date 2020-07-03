24: How has James Bond evolved?

Half the world has seen a James Bond film, or so the estimates have it, making 007 one of the most globally recognisable British brands as well as the longest, most successful film franchise in history.

But what does Bond stand for and how has he changed since Ian Fleming created him in the 1950s? Professor Jeremy Black, author of The World of James Bond and The Politics of James Bond unpicks the life and times of 007 with The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart.

--

Right now we're offering 3 months for just £5. Go to thecritic.imbmsubscriptions.com/ for details.

--

Image: Sean Connery in a scene from the film 'James Bond: From Russia With Love', 1963. (Photo by United Artist/Getty Images)

Music: "Modern Jazz Samba" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.