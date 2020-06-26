OUTPOST

The Critic Show
22: Where do we stand with the twentieth century?
22: Where do we stand with the twentieth century?

Jun 26, 2020

As we grow further and further away from the twentieth century, has our perceptions on its course changed? And do we consider the themes and events that shaped it - and us - differently?

The Critic's political editor, Graham Stewart, discusses with the historian, Professor Jeremy Black, senior fellow at Policy Exchange, whether greater distance from the twentieth century alters our perception of it.

