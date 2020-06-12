20: When did the Cold War actually start?

The Cold War ended with the dismantling of the Berlin Wall and the dissolution of the USSR in 1991. But when did it start? Shortly after the end of the Second World War is the common view. But did it really start with the Bolshevik Revolution in 1917?

And if we view it as a confrontation between the West and Soviet Union are we forgetting about the actions and influence of Communist China? Professor Jeremy Black, senior fellow at Policy Exchange, picks-over the evidence with Graham Stewart.

