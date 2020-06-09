19: Can the West live without China?

Can the West live without China? Would decoupling from China inflict greater damage to the American and British economies than it would hurt China? Graham Stewart talks to Stewart Paterson, research fellow at the Hinrich Foundation and author of China, Trade and Power: Why the West's Economic Engagement Has Failed about whether disengagement is an act of self-harm or a sensible stitch in time.

Image: Photo by Zhang Ping/China News Service via Getty Images

