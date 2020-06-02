OUTPOST

The Critic Show
18: Is Boris Johnson the wrong man to be leading government?
18: Is Boris Johnson the wrong man to be leading government?

Jun 02, 2020

He won a large majority in last December's election, but with his judgment and performance increasingly questioned, is Boris Johnson the wrong man to be leading the government?

Simon Heffer, professor of modern British history at Buckingham University and a columnist for the Sunday and Daily Telegraph argues that the prime minister is unsuited to the job.

And Graham Stewart also talks to Professor Jeremy Black, senior fellow at Policy Exchange about how British history is taught at schools and universities. Is there still a national story?

