Three very sleepy men discuss the election result. In an heroic bit of Critic broadcasting, Richard Johnson, a senior lecturer in politics at Queen Mary University and Sam Bidwell, a Parliamentary researcher and freelance writer join executive editor Sebastian Milbank to talk Reform, sectarian voting, first past the post, and Labour's constitutional plans.
170: Post election rundown
Jul 05, 2024
Three very sleepy men discuss the election result. In an heroic bit of Critic broadcasting, Richard Johnson, a senior lecturer in politics at Queen Mary University and Sam Bidwell, a Parliamentary researcher and freelance writer join executive editor Sebastian Milbank to talk Reform, sectarian voting, first past the post, and Labour's constitutional plans.
The Critic Show
Weekly podcast from the Critic, Britain’s most civilised magazine.Weekly podcast from the Critic, Britain’s most civilised magazine.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes