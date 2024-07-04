169: Critic election day special — William Clouston

As Britain goes to the polls, we look at one of the election's untold stories — the emergence of a revived SDP (Social Democratic Party), carrying forwards an Owenite, socially conservative and economically left wing message to British voters. The SDP's leader, William Clouston, joined Executive Editor Sebastian Milbank to explain the party's vision.
The Critic Show
Weekly podcast from the Critic, Britain’s most civilised magazine.Weekly podcast from the Critic, Britain’s most civilised magazine.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes