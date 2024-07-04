OUTPOST

The Critic Show
169: Critic election day special — William Clouston
Jul 04, 2024

As Britain goes to the polls, we look at one of the election's untold stories — the emergence of a revived SDP (Social Democratic Party), carrying forwards an Owenite, socially conservative and economically left wing message to British voters. The SDP's leader, William Clouston, joined Executive Editor Sebastian Milbank to explain the party's vision. 

