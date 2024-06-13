166: Trouble in Toryland

On the latest Critic election podcast, we're talking Tories. Sebastian Milbank is joined by Henry Hill, Deputy Editor of Conservative Home, and Fred de Fossard, Director of Parliamentary Affairs for the Legatum Institute, to discuss Conservatism past, present and future.



On the agenda are the credibility of the party manifestos, the possible collapse of the Conservative ground game, the likely result of a post-defeat leadership election, and the potential role of Reform as Tory nemesis.