The Critic Show
163: The Road to the Cass Review — (4) Keira Bell and Paul Conrathe
163: The Road to the Cass Review — (4) Keira Bell and Paul Conrathe

Jun 06, 2024

The publication of the Cass Review validated many of the concerns that “gender-critical” commentators and activists had expressed about transgenderism and transitioning. In this series, Jo Bartosch will explore how we got here — interviewing some of the people who helped to make it happen.

In this episode, Jo speaks to Keira Bell, who took the Tavistock’s Gender Identity Service to the High Court, and Paul Conrathe, a human rights solicitor who represented Bell.

