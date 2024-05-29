162: The Road to the Cass Review — (3) Sue and Marcus Evans

The publication of the Cass Review validated many of the concerns that “gender-critical” commentators and activists had expressed about transgenderism and transitioning. In this series, Jo Bartosch will explore how we got here — interviewing some of the people who helped to make it happen.



In this episode, Jo interviews the whistleblowing psychotherapy duo Marcus and Sue Evans about the scandals of the Tavistock Centre, the Gender Identity Development Service, and the problem of ideology in medicine.



