OUTPOST

OUTPOST

OUTPOST
The Critic Show
162: The Road to the Cass Review — (3) Sue and Marcus Evans
0:00
-45:52

162: The Road to the Cass Review — (3) Sue and Marcus Evans

Outpost's avatar
Outpost
May 29, 2024

The publication of the Cass Review validated many of the concerns that “gender-critical” commentators and activists had expressed about transgenderism and transitioning. In this series, Jo Bartosch will explore how we got here — interviewing some of the people who helped to make it happen.

In this episode, Jo interviews the whistleblowing psychotherapy duo Marcus and Sue Evans about the scandals of the Tavistock Centre, the Gender Identity Development Service, and the problem of ideology in medicine.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture