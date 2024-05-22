OUTPOST

The Critic Show
161: The Road to the Cass Review — (2) Stephanie Davies-Arai
161: The Road to the Cass Review — (2) Stephanie Davies-Arai

May 22, 2024

The publication of the Cass Review validated many of the concerns that “gender-critical” commentators and activists had expressed about transgenderism and transitioning. In this series, Jo Bartosch will explore how we got here — interviewing some of the people who helped to make it happen.

In this episode, Jo speaks to Stephanie Davies-Arai about children, safeguarding and her pioneering work founding Transgender Trend.



