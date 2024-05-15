OUTPOST

The Critic Show
160: The Road to the Cass Review — (1) Dr Michael Biggs
160: The Road to the Cass Review — (1) Dr Michael Biggs

May 15, 2024

The publication of the Cass Review validated many of the concerns that “gender-critical” commentators and activists had expressed about transgenderism and transitioning. In this series, Jo Bartosch will explore how we got here — interviewing some of the people who helped to make it happen. 

In this episode, Jo interviews Dr Michael Biggs, Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Oxford and Fellow of St Cross College, about his early research into young people and gender medicine.

