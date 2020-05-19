OUTPOST

The Critic Show
16: Back to school... or is remote learning enough for now?
16: Back to school... or is remote learning enough for now?

May 19, 2020

This week, Graham Stewart speaks to Katharine Birbalsingh, headmistress of Michaela Community School in Brent, on education and schooling during Coronavirus. Michaela Community School (mcsbrent.co.uk/) is a trail-blazing school achieving very high results from its pupils. Also in this podcast, Graham asks Jeremy Black, Emiritus Professor of History at Exeter University, whether there is a point to counter-factual history.

