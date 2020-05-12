OUTPOST

The Critic Show
15: What does 'decolonising the curriculum' mean?
Outpost
May 12, 2020

In this week's Critic podcast, Professor Jeremy Black, author of Imperial Legacies: the British Empire around the world, argues that campaigns across universities to "decolonise the curriculum" are often less about broadening the range of interpretations of the past and more about promoting a radical alternative political agenda. 

Graham Stewart also talks to the critic, Nicholas T. Parsons, author of Civilisation and its Malcontents on how oligarch money is turning the art world into a circus of absurdity. And the Critic's artist in residence, Miriam Elia, talks with Graham about the satisfaction of caricaturing the postures of the chattering classes.

Image: Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images

