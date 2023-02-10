Ben Sixsmith talks to Charlie Peters about his new “GB News Investigates” documentary Grooming Gangs: Britain’s Shame and the multi-layered scandal of grooming gangs.
127: Britain's grooming shame (w/ Charlie Peters)
Feb 10, 2023
Ben Sixsmith talks to Charlie Peters about his new “GB News Investigates” documentary Grooming Gangs: Britain’s Shame and the multi-layered scandal of grooming gangs.
The Critic Show
Weekly podcast from the Critic, Britain’s most civilised magazine.Weekly podcast from the Critic, Britain’s most civilised magazine.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes