The Critic Show
127: Britain's grooming shame (w/ Charlie Peters)
Feb 10, 2023

Ben Sixsmith talks to Charlie Peters about his new “GB News Investigates” documentary Grooming Gangs: Britain’s Shame and the multi-layered scandal of grooming gangs.


