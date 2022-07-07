In this podcast, The Critic's deputy editor, Graham Stewart, talks to the magazine's parliamentary sketchwriter, Rob Hutton, about covering the Prime Minister's downfall.
Picture: Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street, on 7 July 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
121: Bye-bye Boris
Jul 07, 2022
