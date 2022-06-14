OUTPOST

OUTPOST

OUTPOST
The Critic Show
120: Tribes of Westminster: Steve Baker MP, Christian Libertarian
0:00
-35:52

120: Tribes of Westminster: Steve Baker MP, Christian Libertarian

Outpost's avatar
Outpost
Jun 14, 2022

The Tribes of Westminster is a new monthly podcast co-produced by the Critic and the New Social Covenant Unit, seeking to unearth the intellectual roots of Westminster. This month Steve Baker MP speaks to Danny Kruger MP, Online Editor of the Critic, Sebastian Milbank, and Imogen Sinclair, Director of the NSCU, about his Christian libertarianism. 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Outpost Studios · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture