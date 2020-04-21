OUTPOST

The Critic Show
12: Can parliament work by zoom and are Universities in crisis?
12: Can parliament work by zoom and are Universities in crisis?

Apr 21, 2020

As working from home becomes the new norm, Natascha Engel (former Labour MP for North East Derbyshire and Deputy Speaker for the House of Commons) discusses with Graham Stewart about the shift to online parliament, and why we should be wary about making this a permanent change. Also, Professor Jeremy Black considers how online learning has effected universities, and what this means for their futures.

