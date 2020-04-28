OUTPOST

The Critic Show
12: Britain's armed forces to the rescue...
Apr 28, 2020

In this week's Critic podcast, our political editor, Graham Stewart asks Professor Jeremy Black why Britain's armed forces are better trusted to deliver procurement than other state bodies (like the Department of Health and Public Health England) and whether Britons have always held the armed forces in such high esteem? Graham also talks to John McTernan, former special adviser to Tony Blair, on the contribution Scots have made to the Labour Party and whether that debt still exists now that Scottish Labour only has one MP?

