117: What would Boris do if he had to resign?

Most ex-Prime Ministers struggle with life after Downing Street. But would Boris bounce back and, if so, in what role? In this podcast, his former Telegraph colleague, James Kirkup — along with Rob Hutton and Christopher Montgomery — discuss with Graham Stewart whether there is life after power for Boris Johnson.
