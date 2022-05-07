OUTPOST

The Critic Show
117: What would Boris do if he had to resign?
0:00
-26:59

117: What would Boris do if he had to resign?

Outpost
May 07, 2022

Most ex-Prime Ministers struggle with life after Downing Street. But would Boris bounce back and, if so, in what role? In this podcast, his former Telegraph colleague, James Kirkup — along with Rob Hutton and Christopher Montgomery — discuss with Graham Stewart whether there is life after power for Boris Johnson.

Discussion about this episode

