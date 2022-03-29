OUTPOST

The Critic Show
115: In Sparta: How Brexit happened
0:00
-40:46

115: In Sparta: How Brexit happened

Mar 29, 2022

Three years ago the UK had been due to leave the EU. But on the same day, 28 MPs voted against Theresa May's EU Withdrawal deal and hoped for a clean break. They became known as the Spartans and played a pivotal role in ousting Theresa May and securing a much greater break with the EU. David Scullion speaks to three with veteran lobby journalist Robert Hutton.

