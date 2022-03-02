OUTPOST

The Critic Show
113: Remembering Richard Shepherd
Mar 02, 2022

Sir Richard Shepherd, for 35 years an independently minded Conservative MP, died last month. How should he be remembered? As a Eurosceptic and a natural rebel, certainly, and also as the founder of Partridges - one of London's most loved food shops. But was he, at heart, a libertarian or a traditional Tory or an old school Liberal? 

Joining The Critic's deputy editor, Graham Stewart, to discuss Richard Shepherd's life in politics in this podcast are his former parliamentary colleagues, Barry Legg and Sir Bill Cash.

