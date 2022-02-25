OUTPOST

The Critic Show
112: Ukraine special
Feb 25, 2022

Online Editor Sebastian Milbank hosts a special Critic Podcast special reacting to Russian's invasion of the Ukraine. He's joined by Patrick Porter, Professor of International Security and Strategy of the University of Birmingham, and Sam Ashworth-Hayes, Director of Studies at the Henry Jackson Society to discuss the conflict and its implications for the West. 

