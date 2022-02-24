OUTPOST

The Critic Show
111: Is levelling up the answer to Britain's problems?
Feb 24, 2022

On this episode of The Critic Podcast Professor Adrian Pabst, Alys Denby and Imogen Sinclair discuss whether the government's levelling up agenda is enough to reverse decades of regional inequality, and whether the right prescription is state intervention, civil society or the free market. 

