The Critic Show
110: Julie Bindel in conversation with Raquel Rosario Sanchez
Outpost
Feb 03, 2022

Raquel Rosario Sanchez is going to court to fight a trial against the University of Bristol for failing to protect her from bullying and harassment by trans activists. The case begins on the 7th February, and you can support Raquel here: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/bullying-and-harassment-enable-bristol-university/. Julie Bindel asks her about her story, and how she has coped. 

