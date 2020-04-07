OUTPOST

The Critic Show
10: Controlling Crises
10: Controlling Crises

Outpost
Apr 07, 2020

This week, Graham Stewart speaks to Emiritus Professor of History at Exeter University, Jeremy Black, about historical reactions to national crises, and David Scullion discusses how Europe’s response to the Coronavirus differs to that of Taiwan with Dr Radomir Tylecote who studied State interventions in the Chinese Economy for his PhD which included fieldwork at Tsinghua University Beijing.

---

"Modern Jazz Samba" Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License

creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

