10: Controlling Crises

This week, Graham Stewart speaks to Emiritus Professor of History at Exeter University, Jeremy Black, about historical reactions to national crises, and David Scullion discusses how Europe’s response to the Coronavirus differs to that of Taiwan with Dr Radomir Tylecote who studied State interventions in the Chinese Economy for his PhD which included fieldwork at Tsinghua University Beijing.

