Why we poll

Tom and Henry are joined this week by pollster and strategist Scarlett Maguire, who explains the Wild West of British political polling.

Like the soothsayers of old, politicians use polling in all sorts of mysterious ways, making claims that may not always stack up with reality. This is how they can claim momentum even when their parties remain unpopular. In unrelated matters, they also discuss Kemi Badenoch and the wider challenges facing the Conservatives.

What are the limits of polling? In particular, what happens when policies that sound popular in theory crash into reality when put into practice?

In an ever more politically volatile world, we also now have increasingly idiosyncratic voters, whose views often cut across party lines. They might back Reform on some issues while favouring the Greens on others. What does that mean for modern British politics?

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