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The Critic Wine Club: Sketches of Spain

Some beautiful Spanish vino to see in the summer
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Outpost
May 14, 2026
∙ Paid

This month’s Wine Club sees Henry Jeffreys joined by Laura Taylor of Private Cellar, a long-established importer of characterful wines from smaller producers around the world. Laura shares the story behind her business, founded in 2005, and her own journey into wine, from studying Spanish to an exotic early career in Argentina.

In the glass, the focus is on three Spaniards. First, a deeply coloured rosado from Toledo, made with Tempranillo and Garnacha, offering bright berry fruit, refreshing acidity, and a more structured, food-friendly style than the pale Provençal norm. Next, a white Rioja that balances citrus freshness with subtle oak influence, providing a compelling and affordable alternative to white Burgundy, before the pair delve into a Rioja Crianza, which delivers ripe fruit, soft tannins, and classic notes of spice and coconut from American oak.

Join Henry and Laura as they take you through Spain’s reputation for outstanding value, the diversity of rosé styles, and the endur…

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